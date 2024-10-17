Saudi Arabia - Sahm Capital has launched index option trading, a pivotal addition to its suite of services catering to the discerning Saudi investors.

This feature enables clients to mitigate risks associated with market fluctuations, focusing initially on the renowned S&P 500 and Mini Standard & Poor's 500 indexes.

Hadeel Bedeeri, the General Manager of Sahm Capital, said: "Sahm Capital is dedicated to meeting the dynamic needs of our clients. The introduction of index option trading is a direct response to their demands, elevating the Sahm App user experience and facilitating more effective portfolio management."

To commemorate this milestone, Sahm Capital is extending a special limited-time offer of a $100 commission-free trading quota for clients.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).