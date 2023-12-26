Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Steel Co. said its board of directors has recommended increasing the share capital through a 40% bonus share issue.

In a bourse statement on Tadawul on Tuesday the company said its capital after the increase would be 70 million riyals ($18.7 million).

The bonus shares will be issued in 4:10 ratio, the statement said. Only SAR 20 million will be capitalized from the company's retained earnings.

The capital increase will support its financial position and future growth plans, Riyadh Steel said.

