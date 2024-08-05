PHOTO
Saudi Reinsurance Company (Saudi Re) logged net profits after Zakat attributable to the shareholders worth SAR 75.27 million in the first half (H1) of 2024, an annual rise of 5.78% from SAR 71.16 million.
Earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.84 as of 30 June 2024, up year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 0.80, according to the initial income statements.
Additionally, the insurance revenues soared by 68.40% YoY to SAR 482.69 million in H1-24 from SAR 286.62 million.
Financials for Q2-24
In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, the net profits of Saudi Re dropped by 27.47% to SAR 43.48 million from SAR 59.96 million in Q2-23.
Insurance revenues stood at SAR 275.74 million in the three-month period that ended on 30 June 2024, higher by 75.25% than SAR 157.33 million a year earlier.
On a quarterly basis, the Q2-24 net profits climbed by 36.77% from SAR 31.79 million in January-March 2024, while the revenues jumped by 33.24% from SAR 206.94 million.
