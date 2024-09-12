Saudi Arabia’s Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh) has decreased its accumulated losses to 36.16% of its share capital, or 6.04 billion riyals ($1.6 billion), as of 31 August 2024.

Its accumulated losses as of June-end stood at 50% of share capital, or SAR 16.7 billion.

The reduction was achieved via a waiver of loans amounting to SAR 1.88 billion each by founding shareholders Saudi Arabian Oil Co. and Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. together with related commissions accrued thereon, a Petro Rabigh statement on Riyadh’s Tadawul exchange said on Thursday.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

