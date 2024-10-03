The board of Saudi Networkers Services Company (SNS) recommended cash dividends valued at SAR 12 million for the first half (H1) 2024, according to a bourse filing.

Under the board’s proposal that decided on 2 October 2024, the company will disburse SAR 2 per share for 6 million eligible shares

The proposed dividend amount is equivalent to 20% of the capital.

Eligibility and distribution dates for the cash dividends will be 16 and 17 October 2024, respectively.

In March, the Saudi firm distributed SAR 14.10 million as cash dividends for H2-23.

