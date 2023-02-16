Riyadh – Nayifat Finance Company logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 171.45 million in 2022, an annual decrease of 23.83% from SAR 225.08 million.

Revenues amounted to SAR 392.33 million in the January-December 2022 period, compared to SAR 392.34 million, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) settled at SAR 1.71 last year, a decline from SAR 2.25 in 2021.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2022, the Saudi company registered SAR 135.30 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, lower by 22.08% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 173.64 million.

The revenues edged down by 0.04% to SAR 293.61 million in 9M-22 from SAR 293.72 million in 9M-21, whereas the EPS retreated to SAR 1.35 from SAR 1.74.

