Riyadh: National Agricultural Development Company’s (Nadec) net profit soared 216.33% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 302.06 million in 2023 from SAR 95.49 million.

The company’s revenues surged by 18.66% YoY to SAR 3.19 billion last year from SAR 2.69 billion, according to the income statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 1.77 in 2023 from SAR 0.61 in 2022.

Nadec posted net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 178.08 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2023, a 153.06% YoY surge from SAR 70.37 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).