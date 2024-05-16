Riyadh – The net profit of Maharah Human Resources Company leapt by 55.03% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 50.03 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 from SAR 32.27 million.

Revenues grew 12.22% YoY to SAR 518.52 million in Q1-24 from SAR 462.03 million, according to the interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.11 in the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2024, from SAR 0.07 in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the company’s net profit ballooned by 439.11% in Q1-24 from SAR 9.28 million in Q4-23, while the revenues increased by 4.98% from SAR 493.91 million.

In 2023, Maharah Human Resources recorded a 14.83% YoY profit decline to SAR 96.34 million from SAR 113.12 million.

