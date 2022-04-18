Saudi Arabia's Tadawul exchange said Saudi Home Loans Co. will be listed, and begin trading on the main market on Wednesday, April 20, with the symbol 1183.

The stock will initially have +/- 30% daily price fluctuation limits and +/- 10% static price fluctuation limits, the exchange said on Monday.

From the fourth trading day onwards, the daily price fluctuation limits will revert to +/- 10% and the static price fluctuation limits will no longer apply.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

