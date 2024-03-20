Riyadh – Leejam Sports Company (Fitness Time) posted a 39.60% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit to SAR 356 million in 2023 from SAR 255 million.

Revenues grew 24.29% YoY to SAR 1.32 billion last year from SAR 1.06 billion, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS)recorded SAR 6.8 in 2023 from SAR 4.86 in 2022.

Fourth Quarter

During the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2023, Fitness Time’s consolidated net profit surged 22.85% YoY to SAR 129 million from SAR 105 million.

Revenues rose 18.10% YoY to SAR 398 in Q4-2023 from SAR 337 million in the same period the year before.

Cash Dividends

Furthermore, Fitness Time’s board decided to pay SAR 69.66 million, or SAR 1.33 per share, in cash dividends for Q4-23.

The distribution date is 3 April 2024 and the eligibility date is 21 March.

Fitness Time’s net profit leapt 51.43% YoY to SAR 227.30 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, versus SAR 150.10 million.

