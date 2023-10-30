Riyadh – Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group posted net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 1.52 billion during the first nine months (9M) of 2023.

The recorded net profits were higher by 25.78% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 1.20 billion, according to the interim financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 4.35 in 9M-23, marking an annual surge from SAR 3.46.

Revenues increased by 15.93% YoY to SAR 7.02 billion as of 30 September 2023 from SAR 6.05 billion.

Income Statements for Q3-23

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the net profits after Zakat and tax of the medical group hit SAR 544.77 million, up 29.52% from SAR 420.62 million a year earlier.

The firm achieved revenues amounting to SAR 2.44 billion during the July-September 2023 period, higher by 19.03% YoY than SAR 2.05 billion.

On a quarterly basis, the Q3-23 net profits grew by 11.87% from SAR 486.97 million in Q2-23, while the revenues increased by 7.50% from SAR 2.27 billion.

Dividends

The company’s board members approved cash dividends valued at SAR 409.50 million, representing 11.70% of the capital, for Q3-23.

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib will disburse a dividend of SAR 1.17 per share for 350 million eligible shares.

Eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 2 and 20 November 2023, respectively.

