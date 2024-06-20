Riyadh – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) of Saudi Arabia has passed the registration and offering shares of Jana Medical Company on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

The CMA’s board issued its resolution on 12 June 2024, according to an official disclosure.

Jana Medical plans to list 642,500 shares representing 20% of its share capital on Nomu.

It is worth noting that the CMA's approval for the company’s application shall be valid for six months from the board resolution date.

The CMA recently gave the green light for both Al Fakhera Men’s Tailoring Company and Dome International Investment Company to trade their shares on Tadawul.

According to the latest data on Tadawul website, the upcoming listings on Nomu include Al Ashghal Almoysra Company which is listing 480,000 shares and Kinan International Real Estate Development Company which earlier delayed its initial public offering (IPO).

