Riyadh – Chubb Arabia Cooperative Insurance Company unveiled the appointment of Serge Michel Osouf as the Chairman of the board for the new three-year term.

The company also announced Steve Brian Dixon as the Vice Chairman and Abdulaziz Abdul Karim Al Khereiji as the Managing Director, according to a bourse filing.

Chubb Arabia obtained the Saudi Insurance Authority’s non-objection on 29 August 2024 for the board resolution that was reached during 25 July meeting.

The three officials were appointed for the board term which started on 25 July 2024 and shall remain in position until 24 July 2027.

It is worth noting that Chubb Arabia’s ordinary general meeting was held on 25 June this year to vote for the three posts.

