Cairo – Beyti, a subsidiary of the Saudi Almarai Company, aims to generate sales of up to EGP 10 billion by the end of 2023.

Tamer Naguib, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Beyti, made the remarks in a press statement on 18 June, according to the Middle East News Agency (MENA).

Naguib stated that the company currently exports to about 45 countries that include 26 African nations, unveiling plans to open new markets in the East Asian region, such as China, Singapore, and Malaysia.

He also indicated that that the subsidiary intends to achieve $30 million in exports by the end of this year.

Furthermore, the COO pointed out that Beyti acquires 30% of the juice market and around 20% of the dairy market, adding that it has the largest distribution fleet in Egypt, with 100,000 stores across the Arab Republic.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, Almarai posted 50.51% higher net profits after Zakat and tax at SAR 635.95 million, compared to SAR 422.53 million in Q1-22.

