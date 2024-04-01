Riyadh – The net loss of Alkhaleej Training and Education Company jumped 174.42% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 42.01 million in 2023 from SAR 15.31 million.

Revenues grew 12.13% YoY to SAR 983.64 million last year from SAR 877.21 million, according to the annual financial results.

The loss per share rose to SAR 0.65 in 2023 from SAR 0.24 in 2022.

Alkhaleej Training and Education shifted to profitability in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, recording a net profit of SAR 24.99 million, against a net loss of SAR 6.60 million in 9M-22.

