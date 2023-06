Shareholders of Saudi Arabia's mall operator Abdullah Al-Othaim Markets Co. on Monday approved a 10:1 share split proposal during the extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

According to a statement on Riyadh's Tadawul exchange on Tuesday, Al-Othaim Markets said there will be no change in the company's share capital of 900 million riyals ($240 million) following the split.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com