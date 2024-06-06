Riyadh – Abdulaziz & Mansour Ibrahim Albabtain Company (Al Babtain Food) has appointed Mansour Ibrahim Abdullah Ababtain as the board’s Chairman for the next three years.

Abdul Aziz Ibrahim Abdullah Al Babtain was announced as the Vice Chairman, according to a bourse disclosure.

The two officials assumed their roles for a new term that commenced on 24 February 2024 and will remain in position until 23 February 2027.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, Al Babtain Food posted 59.72% lower net profits at SAR 5.80 million, compared to SAR 14.40 million in 2022.

Revenues hiked by 13.71% to SAR 144.30 million in 2023 from SAR 126.90 million a year earlier, while the earnings per share (EPS) dropped to SAR 1.71 from SAR 4.23.

