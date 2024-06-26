Prefect Presentation for Commercial Services (2P Prefect Presentation) and Pan Gulf Marketing Company obtained the shareholders’ approval, on 25 June, to increase their capital.

2P Prefect Presentation will raise its capital by granting one bonus share for every owned share, according to a bourse disclosure.

The capital will increase by 100% to SAR 300 million from SAR 150 million after allocating an amount of SAR 150 million from the retained earnings account.

Through the capital hike, the company will reinforce its capital base and enhance its growth plans.

Pan Gulf

The shareholders of Pan Gulf greenlighted the board’s proposal to increase the capital by 50% to SAR 75 million from SAR 50 million.

The SAR 25 million raise will support the company’s capital base and future activities while achieving good growth rates during the coming years.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).