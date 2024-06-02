Sabaa International for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industry (SIPC) incurred net losses after tax of EGP 1.019 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, up by 940.49% from EGP 98,021 in the year-ago quarter, according to the company’s financial statement.

Revenues dropped to EGP 1.665 million during the January-March period of this year, from EGP 2.563 million during the first three months of 2023.

Sabaa is an Egypt-based company engaged in the pharmaceutical sector. The company’s generic product portfolio includes products focused on different therapeutic categories.

