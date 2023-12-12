Riyadh – The board of Riyadh Cement Company recommended a cash dividend distribution totalling SAR 90 million for the second half (H2) of 2023, according to a bourse disclosure.

The amount, which represents 7.50% of the company’s capital, equals SAR 0.75 per share for 120 million eligible shares.

The dividends payment decision was taken during the board meeting on 11 December 2023, yet the eligibility and distribution dates for H2-23 dividends will be announced at a later time.

Riyadh Cement recently moved from the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) upon obtaining the required approvals.

It is worth noting that the board of the listed cement manufacturer approved cash dividends worth SAR 96 million for H1-23, after the firm generated net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 126.64 million during the six-month (6M) period.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

