Riyadh – Riyadh Cement Company posted a 53.18% year-on-year (YoY) surge in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 126.64 million during the first half (H1) of 2023, versus SAR 82.67 million.

Revenues amounted to SAR 344.75 million during the January-June 2023 period, up 33.31% from SAR 258.60 million in the year-ago period, according to the audited income statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) increased to SAR 1.06 in H1-23 from SAR 0.69 in H1-22.

Dividends

The company’s board members greenlighted cash dividends valued at SAR 96 million, representing 8% of the capital, for H1-23.

Riyadh Cement will pay out a dividend of SAR 0.80 per share for 120 million eligible shares.

Eligibility and distribution dates for the dividends will be 31 August and 12 September 2023, respectively.

Last year, the listed firm logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 189.83 million, lower by 11.18% than SAR 213.73 million in 2021.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).