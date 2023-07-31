Raya Holding for Financial Investments has wrapped up its fifth securitized bond issuance in its history worth EGP 859 million via its subsidiary Aman Securitization, as per a filing on July 31st.

The issuance is the second within Aman Securitization’s EGP 5 billion multiple-issuances securitization program.

The bond was offered in four tranches: tranche A has a tenor of 6 months and tranche B has a tenor of 9 months, while tranches C and D have tenors of 13 and 24 months, respectively.

Moreover, tranches A and B have credit ratings of Prime 1 from the Middle East Ratings and Investors Service (MERIS), whereas tranche C has an AA+ rating and D has an A rating.

The bond was secured via consumer finance loans provided by Aman Financial Services and Aman Consumer Finance.

CI Capital served as the sole lead arranger and underwriter on the issuance, while the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)-Egypt were the co-underwriters.

