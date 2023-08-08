Qatar Electricity and Water Company (QEWC) has reported a 12% year-on-year increase in net profit to QR769mn in the first half (H1) of 2023.

Revenue showed a 15% annual increase to QR1.38bn in the first six months of this year.

Net cash from operations were up 9% year-on-year to QR655mn in January-June 2023.

Earnings-per-share (EPS) amounted to QR0.70 for the period ended June 30, 2023 compared to QR0.62 for the same period of the previous year.

Total asset amounted to QR25.5bn at the end of June 30, 2023.

Net debt stood at QR2.72bn in the review period.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).