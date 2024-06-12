Qatar-listed Mazaya Real Estate Development Company has sold a plot of land in Dubai for 24.5 million UAE dirhams ($6.7 million).

In a regulatory exchange filing on Wednesday, the company said the plot on Dubai Island was the last piece of land it owned in the emirate. Mazaya has now exited all properties outside Qatar, it added.

Qatar Investment Authority, the sovereign wealth fund, is a major shareholder in Mazaya with a 21% stake.

Mazaya Qatar had four plots in Dubai, of which it sold three in the Rawaiya area in a deal worth 32.3 million Qatari riyal ($8.9 million), local media had reported in March.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

