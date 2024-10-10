Gulf International Services has announced plans to list its wholly-owned subsidiary Al Koot Insurance on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE).

The Doha-based oil and gas services company, which provides drilling, helicopter transport and insurance services, said details about Al Koot’s proposed listing will be released at a later date.

State-owned QatarEnergy, the largest shareholder of Gulf International Services, which has been listed on the Qatari stock exchange since 2008.

While the shareholder provides head office services for its subsidiary, it operates separately and managed by its own boards of director and management, a bourse filing said.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com