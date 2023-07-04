Qatari agricultural company Baladna has raised its stake in Juhayna Food Industries to 15.03%, according to a disclosure to the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE).

This came Baladna purchased additional 600,000 shares in the Egyptian company for around EGP 7.379 million.

Founded in 1983, Juhayna is a leading company listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) that is specialized in the production, processing, and packaging of dairy, juice, and cooking products.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).