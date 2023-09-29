The Qatar Stock Exchange Thursday lost 13 points on the back of selling pressure, especially in the realty, transport and banking sectors.

Interest rate concerns in the global markets continued to dampen sentiments as the 20-stock Qatar Index fell 0.12% to 10,217.95 points.

The foreign institutions turned net profit takers in the main market, whose year-to-date losses widened further to 4.02%.

The local retail investors were increasingly net sellers in the main bourse, whose capitalisation melted QR0.29bn or 0.05% to QR603.95bn with microcap segments losing the most.

The Arab institutions turned bearish, albeit at lower levels, in the main market, which however touched an intraday high of 10,351 points.

The Islamic index declined slower than the other indices in the main bourse, which saw a total of 0.12mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.29mn changed hands across 17 deals.

The foreign individuals’ lower net buying had its marginal influence in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

However, the domestic funds were increasingly net buyers in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index fell 0.12%, All Share Index by 0.16% and Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.02% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the increase.

The real estate sector index tanked 1.06%, transport (0.84%) and banks and financial services (0.67%); while insurance gained 2.99%, telecom (1.75%), consumer goods and services (0.33%) and industrials (0.19%).

Major losers in the main market included Estithmar Holding, United Development Company, Milaha, Qatar Oman Investment, QNB, QIIB and Gulf Warehousing. In the venture market, Mahhar Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.

Nevertheless, QLM, Beema, Al Khaleej Takaful, Dukhan Bank, Qatar Insurance, Baladna, Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding and Ooredoo were among the gainers in the main market.

The foreign institutions turned net sellers to the tune of QR32.68mn compared with net buyers of QR21.68mn on September 27.

The local retail investors’ net profit booking increased substantially to QR26.6mn against QR0.27mn the previous day.

The Arab institutions were net sellers to the extent of QR0.11mn compared with no major net exposure on Wednesday.

The foreign individuals’ net buying weakened marginally to QR0.19mn against QR0.25mn on September 27.

However, the domestic funds’ net buying expanded significantly to QR37.7mn compared to QR0.23mn the previous day.

The Gulf institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR16.96mn against net profit takers of QR15.29mn on Wednesday.

The Arab individuals were net buyers to the extent of QR3.87mn compared with net sellers of QR5.48mn on September 27.

The Gulf retail investors turned net buyer to the tune of QR0.15mn against net profit takers of QR1.02mn the previous day.

Trade volumes in the main market rose 11% to 183.3mn shares and value by 23% to QR564.15mn, whereas deals shrank 4% to 17,548.

The venture market saw trade volumes more than double to 0.48mn equities and value also more than double to QR0.97mn on 93% surge in transactions to 87.

