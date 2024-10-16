Qatar Islamic Bank, the country's largest shariah-compliant lender, posted a net profit attributable to the shareholders of 3.26 billion riyals ($895 million) for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2024, up 7% year-on-year (YoY).

Basic earnings per share for period was QAR 1.38 compared to QAR 1.29 for year-ago period.

Total Income was 10.5% higher YoY at QAR 8.64 billion.

Net income from financing and investing activities grew 11.8% to reach QAR 7.9 billion.

Total assets as of 30 September stood at QAR 197.5 billion, up 5.7% from the prior year. The asset growth was due mainly to financing and investing activities, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com