Qatar - Reflecting the lower oil prices and apprehensions on Chinese economic data, the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) on Tuesday witnessed a huge 184 points plunge in key index and QR10bn in capitalisation.

An across the board selling – particularly in the real estate, industrials and consumer goods –led the 20-stock Qatar Index to drop 1.78% to 10,154.81 points.

The domestic institutions turned bearish in the main market, which however touched an intraday high 10,362 points.

About 74% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main bourse, whose year-to-date losses widened further to 4.93%.

The foreign individuals were seen net sellers in the main bourse, whose capitalisation tanked 1.66% to QR604.28bn, mainly on account of large and midcap segments.

The Gulf institutions were also seen as net profit takers in the main bourse, which saw a total of 0.14mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.39mn changed hands across 20 deals.

The Gulf retail investors turned net sellers, albeit at lower levels, in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index was seen declining slower than the other indices in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index shrank 1.78%, the All Share Index by 1.78% and the Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 1.53% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes soared.

The realty sector index plummeted 3.28%, industrials (2.69%), consumer goods and services (1.86%), banks and financial services (1.52%), telecom (1.35%), insurance (1.03%) and transport (0.82%).

Major shakers in the main market included Widam Food, Aamal Company, Mazaya Qatar, Inma Holding, Commercial Bank, Lesha Bank, Salam International Investment, Woqod, Baladna, Mekdam Holding, Industries Qatar, Gulf International Services, Qatari Investors Group, Barwa and Ezdan.

In the venture market, Al Faleh Educational Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.

Nevertheless, Dukhan Bank, Qatar Islamic Insurance, Doha Insurance, Medicare Group and Vodafone Qatar were among the gainers in the main market.

The domestic institutions turned net sellers to the tune of QR103.69mn against net buyers of QR23.87mn on May 30.

The foreign individual investors were net sellers to the extent of QR5.37mn compared with net buyers of QR0.65mn on Tuesday.

The Gulf institutions turned net profit takers to the tune of QR4.26mn against net buyers of QR37.61mn the previous day.

The Gulf retail investors were net sellers to the extent of QR0.54mn compared with net buyers of QR0.01mn on May 30.

The Arab institutions’ net buying weakened marginally to QR0.06mn against QR0.42mn on Tuesday.

However, the foreign institutions turned net buyers to the tune of QR76.98mn compared with net sellers of QR54.53mn the previous day.

The Qatari individuals were net buyers to the extent of QR25.67mn against net profit takers of QR4.22mn on May 30.

The Arab individuals turned net buyers to the tune of QR11.13mn compared with net sellers of QR3.8mn on Tuesday.

The main market saw a more than doubled trade volumes to 510.12mn shares and value more than triple to QR2.01bn on 10% jump in deals to 25,766.

