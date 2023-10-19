Doha, Qatar: Barwa Real Estate discloses its financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2023.

The results showed a net profit of QR779m attributable to the shareholders of the parent, compared to a net profit of QR742m for the same period of the previous year.

The Earnings per Share (EPS) amounted to QR0.200 for the period ended September 30, 2023 compared to an EPS of QR0.191 for the same period of the previous

year.

