DOHA: The net profits of the National Leasing Holding Company (Alijarah) increased by 12.8 percent in the first half of 2024 to reach QR9.740m, compared to QR8.634m in the same period of 2023.

Figures issued by the company and published on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) website yesterdayshowed an increase in earnings per share to reach QR0.020 in the period ending on June 30, 2024, compared to earnings per share of QR0.017 for the same period of 2023.

Alijarah was established in 2003 and was listed on the QSE in the same year, with a capital of QR494,802,000.

