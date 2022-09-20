Riyadh – Petromin Corporation’s subsidiary, National Auto Parts Company (NAP), has acquired leading Indian auto-tech platform SpareIt, an innovative mobile application disrupting the auto service sector in India.

The partnership will accelerate NAP’s digital footprint beyond Saudi Arabia, whilst achieving Petromin’s sustainability goals in line with Vision 2030 objectives, according to a press release on Tuesday.

The smartphone-based application is a procurement platform that links garages with suppliers and logistic providers creating a competitive e-commerce marketplace.

Leveraging Petromin’s industry expertise of 60 years in premium lubricants, multi-modal mobility solutions, and multi-brand dealerships, NAP has now shifted gears to transform the region’s aftersales auto parts segment into a technologically driven entity.

On the occasion, CEO of NAP Company, Steve Horne, said: “NAP is rapidly disrupting the region’s aftermarket auto parts industry by developing a modern digital infrastructure to facilitate customer convenience and accessibility. Our investment in SpareIt’s integrated E-commerce platform delivers efficiencies, increased footfall as well as competitive prices and services. Currently functional in India with over 7,000 active garages, the app will soon be introduced in the Kingdom.”

Co-founder of SpareIt, Romi Chugh, shared: “We believe that our vision can dramatically speed up the global rollout trajectory in terms of product features, deeper penetration across garages and access to a significantly broader auto spare parts marketplace. Petromin’s strong management strength will help us evolve rapidly into a large enterprise while effectively avoiding the pitfalls seen in the typical journey of a startup.”

