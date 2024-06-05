ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Wednesday that Islamabad was keen to access Chinese capital markets as the cash-strapped country looked to raise finances from international markets.

If it happens, it would be Pakistan's first venture into China's capital markets, Aurangzeb said.

He was speaking at a business conference in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, where he is part of a delegation led by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on a five-day official visit.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Himani Sarkar)