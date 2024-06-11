The standalone net profit of Orascom Investment Holding (OIH) surged by 784.56% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 570.19 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 from EGP 64.46 million.

The basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations amounted to EGP 0.109 in Q1-24, up from EGP 0.011 in Q1-23.

In 2023, Orascom Investment Holding turned to a consolidated net loss of EGP 160.47 million, compared to a net profit of EGP 511.25 million a year earlier.

