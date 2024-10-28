Muscat: The Financial Services Authority (FSA) is set to introduce new systems and digital applications aimed at streamlining the investor experience on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX).

This announcement was made during the 22nd session of the Oman Economic Association’s Economic Council, where FSA Deputy CEO Ahmed bin Ali al Maamari shared insights on the authority’s ongoing initiatives to enhance Oman’s capital market and attract a wider pool of investors.

The FSA’s new digital solutions will connect relevant entities in the investment process, allowing for smoother communication and efficient transactions, and are expected to improve access to MSX for both local and international investors. As Al Maamari noted, the authority’s efforts align with Oman’s strategic vision to support sustainable economic growth through an advanced and resilient financial sector.

Emphasising the importance of collaboration across financial and regulatory entities, Al Maamari stated, “We recognise that trust is the cornerstone for the success of any securities market. This is why we are committed to strengthening corporate governance systems and advancing disclosure processes through platforms like ‘Bayanat,’ which will enhance transparency and data analytics.”

The planned launch of the 'Bayanat' analytics platform is one of several initiatives aimed at increasing transparency and enabling data-driven decisions within the capital market. By providing deeper insights into company performance and market trends, Bayanat is expected to boost investor confidence in Oman’s regulatory environment.

The FSA is also partnering with the Central Bank of Oman to introduce a regulatory sandbox, an experimental framework supporting innovation in financial technology (fintech). This sandbox will enable fintech companies to test new products in a supervised environment, fostering a culture of innovation that strengthens Oman’s financial sector. “These initiatives reflect our dedication to fostering an innovative, investor-friendly environment,” added Al Maamari.

In addition to these regulatory advancements, the FSA is focused on expanding financing options, with an emphasis on crowdfunding platforms that have already shown significant appeal among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The authority is also looking to strengthen Oman’s primary issuance market with new initial public offerings (IPOs), supported by a market stimulus program endorsed at the highest levels. This programme is expected to deepen Oman’s capital market and provide long-term sustainability.

These collective efforts mark a pivotal period of growth for Oman’s financial landscape, reinforcing the FSA’s commitment to a well-regulated, transparent market that aligns with national economic goals. Through these advancements, the FSA aims to attract a new wave of investors, enhance market stability, and set the stage for Oman’s financial future, building investor confidence and supporting broader economic growth in the country.

