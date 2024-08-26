ABU DHABI: The Board of Directors of NMDC Group PJSC has approved to list NMDC Energy PJSC on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and sell a portion of the Group's shares in NMDC Energy PJSC through a public subscription.

This came during a virtual meeting the Group's board held via video conference today, according to a disclosure published by ADX Friday.

The move will be subject to obtaining approval from the Securities and Commodities Authority and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. The Company will announce the details of the public subscription once the necessary approvals are obtained.

NMDC Energy (formerly National Petroleum Construction Company) specialises in harnessing the power of innovation to address the energy sector’s evolving needs.



