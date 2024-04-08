The Egyptian Satellites Co (NileSat) will distribute cash dividends worth $0.50 per share for 2023 earnings, according to a disclosure.

The dividends will be paid as of April 29th, with eligibility in distribution to shareholders on a record date of April 23rd.

In 1023, NileSat achieved net profits of $43.754 million in 2023, up by 55.79% year-on-year (YoY) from $98.966 million.

