On Tuesday, the Nigerian equities market extended its bullish momentum, as the All-Share Index (ASI) edged higher by 0.08 per cent, settling at 96,873.74 basis points.

Thus, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns of the ASI at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) settled to +0.3 per cent and +29.6 per cent, respectively.

This modest gain was mirrored in the market capitalsation, which also advanced by 0.08 per cent to N55.65 trillion, reflecting a positive investor sentiment across the board.

As a result, investors enjoyed a combined portfolio uplift of N45.84 billion, underscoring the market’s resilience.

The day’s performance was buoyed by strong showings from stocks like CI Leasing, Guinea Insurance, Integratededical Glasses, Eternal and eTranzact, each rallying with impressive share price gains of +10.00 per cent, +10.00 per cent, +10.00 per cent, +9.90 per cent and +9.82 per cent, respectively.

Despite these gains, trading activity on the NGX painted a more subdued picture. The total number of deals, traded volume, and traded value all experienced declines, falling by 4.69 per cent, 5.04 per cent, and 5.67 per cent to 12,532 deals, 473 million units, and N10.41 billion, respectively.

Sectoral performance reflected a largely negative trend, with four out of the five sub-sectors recording declines.

The Banking, Insurance, Consumer Goods, and Industrial Goods sectors experienced downward pressure, posting losses of 0.06 per cent, 0.35 per cent, 0.30 per cent, and 0.02 per cent, respectively. The Oil/Gas sector was the sole gainer of the day, rising by 0.59 percent, bolstered by strong investor interest in Eterna Plc.

At the close of the trading session on Tuesday, Access Holdings emerged as the most actively traded stock by volume, with 106.28 million units exchanged across 444 deals.

Meanwhile, Oando led in terms of traded value, contributing a significant N4.32 billion, which accounted for 41 per cent of the total market turnover for the day.

