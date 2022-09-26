Cairo – Nas5 Russell Investment has sold 9 million of its shares in Arabian Food Industries Company (Domty) for a total value of EGP 49.50 million or an average price of EGP 5.50 per share.

Following the transaction, the ownership of Nas5 Russell Investment in Domty dropped to 3.51% from 6.69%, according to a stock exchange statement on Sunday.

Commercial International Brokerage Company acted as a broker in the transaction.

It is noteworthy to mention that in the first half (H1) of 2022, Domty reported net profits of EGP 111.10 million, against net losses of EGP 32.55 million in H1-21.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).