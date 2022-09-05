Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Staff Writer

Shares ease, euro squeezed by energy crunch

Euro near 20-yr lows as Russia closes gas pipeline

Oil prices climb more than $1/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Brent crude futures rose $1.43, or 1.5%, to $94.45 a barrel

Russian gas cut pushes euro toward new lows

The euro touched $0.9903 in early Asia

Gold flat as more Fed rate hikes loom

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,611.48 per ounce

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon