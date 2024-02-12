Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Oil starts week lower after Israel says 'concluded' Gaza strikes

Brent crude futures were down 43 cents, or 0.5%, at $81.76 a barrel

Gold stalls in thin trading; eyes on Fed in data-packed week

Spot gold was little changed at $2,022.17 per ounce

Australia, NZ dlrs subdued in holiday thinned trade, Orr awaited

Most of Asia including China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam and Malaysia are closed for holidays

Soybeans, corn hover near 3-year lows as speculators bet on lower prices

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.3% at $11.87-1/2 a bushel

Bitcoin surges in biggest weekly rally in four months

The world's largest cryptocurrency was last up 3.5% at $46,946, set for a rise of 10% this week

Wall St Week Ahead: Market breadth suggests narrowing rally as S&P 500 hits records

Strong market breadth, or the number of stocks taking part in a broader index’s rise - is often viewed as a healthy sign by investors

