Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Australia shares rise on healthcare, energy stocks' boost

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose about 0.5% to 7,348.7

Wall Street ends higher, posts weekly, monthly gains on solid earnings, Fed pause hopes

All three major U.S. stock indexes advanced, but a drop in Amazon.com shares capped the Nasdaq's gains

Oil prices dip on U.S. rate hike expectations, weak China PMI

Brent futures for July delivery were down 61 cents, or 0.8%, at $79.72 a barrel

Gold slips on firmer dollar, spotlight on Fed meeting

Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,981.96 per ounce

US dollar firms as inflation data backs Fed hike; yen plunges

The euro was last up 1.5% against the yen at 150

Mideast Stocks: UAE stocks close higher on strong corporate earnings

Dubai's benchmark index advanced 0.8%, lifted by strong gains in banking sector stocks

SEC looks down on UpToken, imposes crypto fines

The SEC said investors were led to believe Up Global would limit the supply of UpToken

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon