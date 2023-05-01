PHOTO
Australia shares rise on healthcare, energy stocks' boost
The S&P/ASX 200 index rose about 0.5% to 7,348.7
Wall Street ends higher, posts weekly, monthly gains on solid earnings, Fed pause hopes
All three major U.S. stock indexes advanced, but a drop in Amazon.com shares capped the Nasdaq's gains
Oil prices dip on U.S. rate hike expectations, weak China PMI
Brent futures for July delivery were down 61 cents, or 0.8%, at $79.72 a barrel
Gold slips on firmer dollar, spotlight on Fed meeting
Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,981.96 per ounce
US dollar firms as inflation data backs Fed hike; yen plunges
The euro was last up 1.5% against the yen at 150
Mideast Stocks: UAE stocks close higher on strong corporate earnings
Dubai's benchmark index advanced 0.8%, lifted by strong gains in banking sector stocks
SEC looks down on UpToken, imposes crypto fines
The SEC said investors were led to believe Up Global would limit the supply of UpToken
