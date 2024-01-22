Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Gold steadies ahead of key U.S. data

Spot gold edged 0.1% higher to $2,030.87 per ounce

Dollar struggles to retain gains even as March rate cut odds recede

The dollar's trade-weighted index was down 0.07% at 103.19 and flat against the euro at $1.0898

Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

Intel, Tesla, Netflix among earnings rush

Oil extends losses as economic headwinds weigh on demand outlook

Brent crude fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $78.15 a barrel

Wall St Week Ahead: Maligned US real estate sector draws buyers eyeing rate cuts

Real estate's pain has continued into 2024, pushing the sector down 3.4% in January against a 1.4% gain for the S&P 500



Terraform Labs files for bankruptcy protection in US

Kwon and Terraform Labs were held responsible for two cryptocurrencies whose collapse caused turbulence in crypto markets around the world in 2022

