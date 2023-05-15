Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares on edge for China data, Fed speakers

Biden set to meet lawmakers on Tuesday on debt ceiling

Wall St Week Ahead: Amid banking woes, faltering US small-caps offer ominous economic sign

The small-cap Russell 2000 is down about 1% this year

Dollar hits 5-week high on inflation worries; lira drops, baht soars

The greenback was buoyed by a rise in Treasury yields after a survey of U.S. consumers' long-term inflation expectations jumped to the highest since 2011

Oil falls as economic concerns offset prospect of tighter supplies

Brent crude futures fell 43 cents, or 0.6%, to $73.74 a barrel

Gold prices flat as steady dollar counters economic risks

Spot gold was listless at $2,011.04 per ounce

Binance pulls out of Canada amid new crypto regulations

Canada has tightened regulations for crypto asset trading platforms in recent months, with the introduction of a pre-registration process

