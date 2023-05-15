PHOTO
Asian shares on edge for China data, Fed speakers
Biden set to meet lawmakers on Tuesday on debt ceiling
Wall St Week Ahead: Amid banking woes, faltering US small-caps offer ominous economic sign
The small-cap Russell 2000 is down about 1% this year
Dollar hits 5-week high on inflation worries; lira drops, baht soars
The greenback was buoyed by a rise in Treasury yields after a survey of U.S. consumers' long-term inflation expectations jumped to the highest since 2011
Oil falls as economic concerns offset prospect of tighter supplies
Brent crude futures fell 43 cents, or 0.6%, to $73.74 a barrel
Gold prices flat as steady dollar counters economic risks
Spot gold was listless at $2,011.04 per ounce
Binance pulls out of Canada amid new crypto regulations
Canada has tightened regulations for crypto asset trading platforms in recent months, with the introduction of a pre-registration process
