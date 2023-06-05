Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares extend global rally; oil prices jump on Saudi cuts

Nikkei up 1% to fresh 33-year high; dollar elevated

Brent may rise toward $100/bbl as Saudi output cut could worsen supply gap: analysts

Oil prices jumped more than $1 a barrel on Monday as the Saudi energy ministry said on Sunday its output would drop to 9 million barrels per day

Gold eases as firmer dollar counters bets of Fed pause

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,945.66 per ounce

Dollar edges up as US rates seen higher for longer

The Canadian dollar proved resilient, buoyed by a spike in crude oil prices

Wall St Week Ahead: Surging US megacap stocks leave some wondering when to cash out

The benchmark S&P 500 has risen 11.5% this year and stands at a 10-month high

Kenya central bank says digital currency not a 'compelling priority'

The bank invited views from the public on the potential introduction of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in February last year

