Asia stocks turn lower, gold jumps as oil slips

Nikkei off 0.3%, S&P 500 futures down 0.2%



Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets in the red on falling oil prices

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index declined 0.8%, with top lender Commercial International Bank losing 2%



Brent slips toward $80/bbl ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Brent crude futures fell 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $80.21 a barrel



Sterling steady, dollar wobbles as markets brace for post-Thanksgiving buzz

Sterling was last 0.06% lower at $1.2598, but hovered near Friday's over two-month peak of $1.2615



Gold climbs above $2,000 on softer US dollar, bets on Fed pause

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,015.09 per ounce



Wall St Week Ahead: Broadening of U.S. stock rally feeds investor optimism

Equities have risen sharply, with the S&P 500 up over 8% in November

