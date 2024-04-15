PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.
Asia stocks slide, gold rises as Middle East conflict sparks safety rush
The dollar scaled a fresh 34-year high against the yen
Dollar stands tall, yen slides as US rate-cut bets recede
The dollar went up 1.6% against a basket of six major currencies last week
Gold edges higher as Middle East tensions spur demand
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,350.59 per ounce
Oil prices fall after Iran attack as market draws down risk premium
Brent futures for June delivery fell 24 cents to $90.21 a barrel
Coinbase asks to appeal part of case against US SEC
Coinbase asked two courts for permission on Friday to appeal part of its ongoing lawsuit
Wall St Week Ahead: Surging US energy shares reflect robust growth, inflation worries
The S&P 500 energy sector is up about 17% in 2024, roughly doubling the broader index's year-to-date return
