Asia stocks slide, gold rises as Middle East conflict sparks safety rush

The dollar scaled a fresh 34-year high against the yen

Dollar stands tall, yen slides as US rate-cut bets recede

The dollar went up 1.6% against a basket of six major currencies last week

Gold edges higher as Middle East tensions spur demand

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $2,350.59 per ounce

Oil prices fall after Iran attack as market draws down risk premium

Brent futures for June delivery fell 24 cents to $90.21 a barrel

Coinbase asks to appeal part of case against US SEC

Coinbase asked two courts for permission on Friday to appeal part of its ongoing lawsuit

Wall St Week Ahead: Surging US energy shares reflect robust growth, inflation worries

The S&P 500 energy sector is up about 17% in 2024, roughly doubling the broader index's year-to-date return

