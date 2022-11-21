PHOTO
Asia shares, oil prices slide on China COVID outbreaks
China stocks skid as Beijing coronavirus cases rise
Wall St Week Ahead: With Black Friday ahead, investors look to U.S. consumer stocks
Consumer stocks have had more than their fair share of woes this year
Oil dips near 2-month lows as supply concerns ease
Brent crude futures for January had slipped 28 cents
Dollar edges higher as China COVID worries spur defensive buying
China's capital Beijing reported two COVID-19 deaths for Nov. 20
Gold ticks lower as dollar firms; focus on Fed cues
Fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China on the radar
Collapsed FTX owes nearly $3.1bln to top 50 creditors
The exchange owes about $1.45bln to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them
