Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asia shares inch higher, U.S. inflation test looms

Nikkei dip, U.S stock futures fraction lower

Binance pauses bitcoin withdrawals citing large volumes

"Our team is currently working on a fix and will reopen (bitcoin) withdrawals as soon as possible," the company said in a tweet

Gold flat as traders gear up for US inflation data

Spot gold was unchanged at $2,016.74 per ounce

Oil prices creep higher as recession fears begin to fade

U.S. CPI, China economic indicators in focus this week

Dollar on rates-watch as traders wait on loans data

The euro was losing a little bit of momentum at $1.1021 and has struggled to break resistance at $1.11

Wall St Week Ahead: U.S. consumer price data to test feared stagflation scenario

Next week’s data could offer a clearer picture of whether the Fed’s interest rate increases are cooling inflation

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon