Asia shares drift lower ahead of inflation feast
Nikkei hits a fresh record, S&P 500 futures dip
Mideast Stocks: Saudi bourse eases on profit-taking, Qatar gains
Saudi Arabia's benchmark index fell 0.2%, snapping a 15-day winning streak
Gold prices dip as firmer dollar dampens appeal
Spot gold was down 0.3% at $2,030.9 per ounce
Dollar firms ahead of busy data week with US inflation in focus
Inflation figures in the euro zone, Japan and Australia are also in the data calendar this week
Oil extends losses in early Asian trade
Brent crude futures fell 34 cents to $81.28 a barrel
Judge approves Binance $4.3bln guilty plea as US seeks to modify founder Zhao's bond
Zhao has been free in the US on a $175 million bond after also pleading guilty in November to money laundering violations
